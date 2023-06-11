Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

