Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $72.54 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

