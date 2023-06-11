Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,804 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.61 and its 200-day moving average is $121.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

