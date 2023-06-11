Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 485 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $464.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.