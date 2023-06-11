Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

