Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,110,000 after acquiring an additional 95,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $344.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

