Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

