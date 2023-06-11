Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,226 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

