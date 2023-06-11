Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,876 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,876 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,171,000 after purchasing an additional 714,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

