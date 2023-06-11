Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 687,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

