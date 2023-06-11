Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,009 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after buying an additional 1,004,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after buying an additional 406,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 2,069.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,564,000 after buying an additional 322,359 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.19.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

