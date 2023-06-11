Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 662 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.