Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,060 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

F opened at $13.74 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.