Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1,035.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.