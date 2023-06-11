Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after buying an additional 357,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,419,000 after buying an additional 111,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,403,000 after buying an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,904,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $151.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.