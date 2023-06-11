Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of APA by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,863.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,667 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

