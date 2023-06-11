Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 23.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. Piper Sandler lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

