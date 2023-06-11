Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

