Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,534,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,221,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,079,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,251,000 after buying an additional 223,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $197.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.