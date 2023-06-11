Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,390 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,834,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SEA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 58,689 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in SEA by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,462 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in SEA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,057 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,108 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

