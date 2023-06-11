Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 850.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8,977.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 83,132 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 262,339 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

