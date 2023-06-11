Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,691 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Shell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 370,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 352,869 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

