Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,655 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,384,000 after acquiring an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,030,000 after purchasing an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,833,000 after buying an additional 253,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SSTK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shutterstock Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $99,779.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,447,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,825,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

