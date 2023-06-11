Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 894.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.