Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,268,047. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $267.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $270.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

