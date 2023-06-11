Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,217 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $115.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

