Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1,541.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,290 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

