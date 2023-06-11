Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Rating) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 12,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

