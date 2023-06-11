Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

