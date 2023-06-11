Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,376 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 103,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 228,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 111,585 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 80,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 38,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.1 %

STLD opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

