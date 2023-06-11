Stephen J. Pace Sells 29,178 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 29,178 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,490,120.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 152,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,143.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dynatrace Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of DT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
