Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading Down 1%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €95.50 ($102.69) and last traded at €96.30 ($103.55). Approximately 438,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €97.24 ($104.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SY1 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €101.00 ($108.60) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €101.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Articles

