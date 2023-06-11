Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of TSM opened at $102.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $533.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

