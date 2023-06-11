Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOACU opened at $10.55 on Friday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

