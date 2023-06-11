Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 205.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP opened at $70.81 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

