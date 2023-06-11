Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,363 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.