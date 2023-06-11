Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,528 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Stories

