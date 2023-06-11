Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

