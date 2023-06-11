Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

