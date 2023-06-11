The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AES by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 283,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AES shares. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.