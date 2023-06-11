The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $156.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

