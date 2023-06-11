The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

Shares of COO opened at $346.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.67. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

