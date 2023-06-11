The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.8 %

KHC stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

