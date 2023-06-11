The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ESS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $234.30 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

