The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Textron were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Textron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

