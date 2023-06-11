The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Leidos were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leidos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Leidos by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile



Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

