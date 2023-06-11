The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.73 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 975.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IP opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.