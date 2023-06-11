The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $267.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $270.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,268,047 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

