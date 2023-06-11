The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

