The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LKQ were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.30 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

